LONDON, Sept 27 A record 65 percent of the
German government bonds on the shopping list of the European
Central Bank's asset-purchase scheme are ineligible because they
yield less than the deposit rate, according to research from
Swiss wealth manager Pictet.
The share of German bonds in the ECB's chosen maturity range
of two- to 30-years that yield less than the -0.4 percent
deposit rate -- the cut-off for purchases -- has risen from
around 57 percent just before the ECB's Sept. 8 meeting.
Safe-haven German bond yields fell sharply on Tuesday on
concerns as shares in Deutsche Bank hit record lows.
The yield on Germany's two-year bond hit a record low at
around minus 0.707 percent, well below the ECB's
deposit rate.
