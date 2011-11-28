BERLIN Nov 28 A German government source said on Monday that there were no plans to issue joint bonds among euro zone countries with a triple A rating.

"There will be no elite bonds," the source told Reuters, adding these were also not under discussion for use in emergency cases.

The source made the comment after German newspaper Die Welt reported in its Monday edition that Germany was considering the possibility of issuing joint bonds with five fellow triple A euro zone countries. (Reporting by Gernot Heller, writing by Veronica Ek)