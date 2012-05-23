* Euro-zone crisis increases appeal of German debt
* Sale means Germany completes almost half of 2012 funding
target
* Funding costs widen between Germany and periphery
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, May 23 Germany sold 4.56 billion euros
($5.8 billion) of bonds carrying a zero percent coupon on
Wednesday, its first-ever sale of debt offering investors no
regular return and underscoring its safe-haven appeal at a time
of turmoil in the euro currency zone.
Germany - which joins a select band of counties including
Japan by issuing conventional debt carrying little or no coupon
payment - attracted strong demand for the two-year bonds, whose
sale completes nearly half of its 2012 funding target.
"As long as the Greek/euro zone crisis continues, people
have to get used to the fact you'll have these very low or even
negative yields on shorter-dated paper," said Peter Allwright,
head of absolute return on rates and currency at RWC Partners, a
$4 billion fund.
"Even if you assign a small probability to a euro-zone
breakup, the consequences are so large that it makes having that
insurance worthwhile."
Pricing the bond just below face value gave an average yield
of just 0.07 percent - almost free money for the biggest economy
in the euro zone.
But that did not deter buyers concerned a new Greek
government will reject the terms of the country's bailout,
possibly forcing it to ditch the euro and throwing the currency
zone into a fresh crisis.
As a result of the turbulence, investors have become more
concerned with preserving their capital, rather than worrying
about returns. That has pushed German bond yields to record
lows, in contrast with Spanish and Italian yields which have
marched higher as international investors ditch their debt.
To put the zero percent into perspective, on a 13.5 billion
euro January 2014 bond, paying a 4.25 percent coupon, Spain has
annual payments of almost 600 million euros, according to
Reuters data.
"This is Germany's first zero-coupon two-year issue which,
in itself, clearly reflects the now familiar crisis-induced
trend of investors favouring a return of their money over a
return on their money," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard
McGuire.
"Today's positive (auction) results firmly endorse this and
... even at these historically low levels, Bund yields have
further room to the downside ... as Greek and Spanish-related
tensions continue to build," McGuire said.
STRICKEN ECONOMIES
European leaders will try to breathe life into their
stricken economies at a summit later on Wednesday, but
disagreement over the issue of common euro-zone bonds to
mutualise the region's debt may dominate the meeting and do
little to reassure markets that politicians are on top of the
situation.
German bonds rallied in the secondary market after the sale,
with two-year yields falling to 0.04 percent, while
10-year yields were 6 basis points lower on the day at 1.415
percent.
The EU powerhouse economy's ultra-low borrowing cost is in
stark contrast to the rising costs in countries engulfed in the
euro zone debt crisis.
For example, yields on benchmark two-year Spanish and
Italian bonds , which reflect borrowing
costs, are 4.17 percent and 3.59 percent respectively, while
France paid investors a yield of 0.74 percent at a two-year bond
sale last week.
Germany will sell more of the 2014 paper over the next few
months and average yields could fall further if the crisis
intensifies. Its previous two-year benchmark eventually totaled
15 billion euros.
Although Japan has offered two-year bonds with a coupon of
just a few basis points through much of the last decade, that
has reflected prevailing interest rates, whereas the zero
percent coupon on the German bonds shows the strength of demand
for the paper.
Moreover, with German government bond yields falling through
the last year to record lows, and with euro-zone inflation at an
annual rate of 2.6 percent last month, investors in the latest
issue are losing money in real terms.
Bids at Germany's two-year bond sale were worth 1.7 times
the amount sold, in line with the average at similar auctions
this year. Similarly, the average yield of 0.07 percent compared
with 0.20 percent.
"(It) was a strong auction, with some overbidding which is
not always the case in German auctions, so clearly there were
some investors who see value in the Schatz at a near-zero
yield," Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell said.