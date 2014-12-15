LONDON, Dec 15 (IFR) - German cities are expected to ramp up
their capital market activities as they feel the squeeze from
increased funding needs and regulatory changes.
While still a very small market, with only three public
transactions sold in 2014 and less than 2bn raised since 2009,
market participants believe it will grow in the coming years.
"The introduction of the leverage ratio provides an
incentive [for banks] to shift away from high volume and low
margin business towards low volume and higher margin business,"
said Fritz Engelhard, managing director, fixed income strategy
at Barclays.
"It reduces the incentive to provide funding to local
authorities, who were used to paying tight margins in the past.
Some of the larger cities may thus try and develop capital
markets funding as an alternative."
Unlike the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, which captures the
riskiness of loans, the leverage ratio is simply a bank's
capital relative to a gross measure of its exposures that has
been unadjusted for riskiness.
Engelhard pointed out that many German public sector banks
funded local authorities from the issuance of state-guaranteed
debt until 2005, allowing them to offer cheap financing.
"Most of this debt expires in 2015 and thus the volume of
available funding simply decreases. This is eventually
intensified by the fact that some of the Landesbanks have been
subject to substantial restructuring over recent years, focusing
more on profitability again than on balance sheet growth."
This comes at a time when funding needs are growing.
According to Commerzbank analysts, the latest KfW Municipal
Panel puts the pent-up investment needs at around 120bn.
They add that municipal demand for short term liquidity
loans (Kassenkredite) has grown markedly. "Since reunification,
the volume of liquidity loans has increased from a mere 1.5bn
to almost 50bn this year, having reached a share of 35% of
total municipal debt," they wrote.
As one senior German syndicate manager said: "Ideally, and
only ideally of course, cities would not be indebted at all, and
only bridge-finance temporary - if any - shortfalls by what you
may call 'tolerated overdrafts' or Kassenkredite. It goes
without saying that this overdraft financing has reached
enormous levels which creates some need to reconsider cities'
refinancing."
RANGE OF OPTIONS
German cities have a range of options at their disposal to
tackle these financing needs. Some of the bigger cities like
Berlin and Hamburg have been funding in bond markets for many
years.
Even those with smaller requirements have found a way of
teaming together, like Nuremberg and Wuerzburg that sold a 100m
10-year deal in May 2013, or NRW Cities that raised 500m of
February 2018 bonds or "Staedteanleihe".
A steady stream of commonly issued municipality bonds
("Gemeinsame Kommunalanleihen") is also expected.
Cities instead can go it alone like Ludwigshafen, which sold
a 150m 10-year in November 2014.
Others have hit the Schuldscheine market. Hesse and NRW
allow their cities to issue out to 10-years in that format,
while Lower Saxony allows out to four years. Several cities have
taken advantage of some recently relaxed rules on city funding
that broaden the range of tools they can use.
PLENTY OF DEMAND
Market participants believe the nature of the bonds means
that there should be plenty of demand.
"Given the guarantee structure, such bonds' risk weight is
0%, in line with other German Laender debt," Citigroup analysts
said in a note published at the end of October.
"In our understanding, this would make such bonds also
eligible as Level 1 assets for the liquidity buffer of European
banks (LCR). Moreover, the higher issuance volume should be
supportive for secondary market liquidity."
They believe that over-indebted municipalities would
eventually be supported by the federal state.
"While eventually being German risk, such bonds offer a
spread pick-up of up to 60bp over Bunds," they wrote.
Given the ECB is buying pfandbrief and pushing spreads ever
tighter, any new cities should find solid demand with a positive
spreads to swaps likely to appeal to insurance companies and
banks.
(Reporting by Jon Penner, editing by Helene Durand and Julian
Baker)