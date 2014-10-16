* China riding high on e-book revolution
* Chinese publishing market grows, seeks sales abroad
* Focus on digital content, children's books
By Kirsti Knolle
FRANKFURT, Oct 16 China, the world's
second-biggest book market after the United States, has long
been a consumer of works from other countries, now it is making
a push to export its own literature abroad, helped by the e-book
revolution.
Industry players at the Frankfurt Book Fair said they had
observed a change in Chinese exhibitors' focus from acquiring
foreign rights to selling the products of China's developing
publishing sector.
With sales volumes of nearly $18 billion, China is the
largest buyer of rights and licences for books published
overseas.
Now Chinese publishers, most state controlled, are jumping
aboard their government's "Go Out" policy instituted in 1999 to
promote Chinese investment abroad.
Beijing is encouraging publishers to develop digital content
to create more competitive companies and prepare them for stock
market listing. It has urged banks to provide loans and pushed
for agreements with wireless operators like China Mobile
to propel the digitisation of publishing.
"While there has long been demand from international
publishers to license works to China, there is also a huge drive
underway to license titles in the opposite direction," said Tom
Chalmers, Managing Director at IPR License, a digital market
place for book rights.
"China is full of available titles with international
appeal, and many Chinese publishers have cited selling to
international publishers as their key priority."
Thanks to a rapidly growing middle class spending heavily on
its children's education, publishers in China have developed a
broad range of learning materials they now feel ready to sell to
the world.
BOOKS FOR CHILDREN
In Frankfurt, the book trade's biggest annual gathering,
about 40 publishers displayed their wares on the stand of the
China Publishing Group (CPG), including bilingual picture books
retelling classic Chinese tales with colourful illustration and
designed for children learning either Mandarin or English.
The rapidly growing e-book market, the advance of digital
audio books and digital libraries are helping China's publishers
to become less dependent on their rather loose network of
foreign branches and agents.
These new technologies reduce their need to build a
traditional distribution chain to deliver books around the world
and allow them to concentrate on electronic platforms instead.
The China International Publishing Group (CIPG) promotes a
multi-lingual database of Chinese books, a photo database and
the digital e-book and audio book library singdoo.com.
"Most Chinese exhibitors are carrying out their mission of
'Going Out', and Frankfurt Book Fair provides the best platform
to get access to international publishers," said Liu Zhong,
CPG's Director of International Cooperation. The group has
teamed with China Mobile to develop digital content such as
comics, magazines and educational material for mobile internet
devices.
CPG, which also publishes art collections, met German art
and design publishing house Taschen, Britain's Phaidon and
Italian and U.S. publishers, Liu Zhong said.
The trip of nearly 8,000 km (5,000 miles) from Beijing to
Frankfurt to make new contacts was worth it, CPG said. Overall,
Chinese publishers rented 16 percent more floor space at the
trade fair this year than last, the Frankfurt Book Fair said.
Industry experts say cross-border publishing can give
businesses and authors advantages in promotion and pricing and
help them overcome stagnation in mature markets.
While the publishing industry was flat in traditional large
markets such as the United States, Britain and Germany last
year, the Chinese market grew 9 percent, data collected by
Austrian industry consultant Ruediger Wischenbart showed.
(Editing by Janet Lawrence)