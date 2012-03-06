* Germany and Brazil discuss currency concerns
* Brazil frets over "tsunami of liquidity"
* Merkel warns against protectionism
By Andreas Rinke
HANOVER, Germany, March 6 German
Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she had received
assurances from President Dilma Rousseff that Brazil would take
part in a recapitalisation of the International Monetary Fund,
which could in turn help boost crisis funds for the euro zone.
The two leaders also said at a trade fair in Hanover they
had discussed Rousseff's concerns that a flood of cheap money
from industrial nations, including liquidity operations by the
European Central Bank, hurt countries like Brazil by leading to
an appreciation of their currencies.
Merkel said Rousseff had spoken of a "tsunami of liquidity"
but said she had reassured the Brazilian leader that these were
only short-term programmes aimed at helping euro zone reforms in
order to tackle the debt crisis.
"I made it clear that this is a temporary measure," Merkel
told a joint news conference with Rousseff.
On recapitalising the IMF, Merkel said Rousseff had said
Brazil was willing to participate.
"The president said Brazil will take part in a refinancing
in proportion to its quota," the German leader said.
Brazil has urged Europe to stabilise the euro before the IMF
can boost its own capital and release more funds for struggling
euro zone states like Greece.
"We have been in favour of boosting IMF funding and bigger
Brazilian participation since the G20 meeting in Cannes (last
November)," said Rousseff.
With the Brazilian leader linking defensive trade action to
the threat to Brazil's economy from overseas liquidity
operations, Merkel said it was better to place trust in fellow
G20 economies than to erect protectionist trade barriers.
But the chancellor said last week that Europe was working to
prevent the creation of any liquidity bubbles.
Brazil's currency has appreciated about 7 percent this year,
contributing to a loss of competitiveness for Brazilian exports
and an influx of imported goods.
Last week, Brazil extended the reach of a tax on foreign
loans to try to limit capital inflows. Its central bank has also
bought dollars in the spot market and sold reverse currency
swaps to try to limit the rise of its currency, the real.
Merkel said there was no decision yet on the approval of
German export credit guarantees linked to the construction of a
third nuclear power reactor at Brazil's Angra site near Rio de
Janeiro.
The project, launched more than two decades ago but then
suspended until 2010, originally involved Germany's Siemens
but is now being led by French nuclear power concern
Areva.
After Merkel's dramatic U-turn away from nuclear power a
year ago, right after Japan's nuclear disaster, some of the
German media said it was surprising that Berlin should still be
considering credit for a Brazilian nuclear project.
But the German economy ministry said on Monday that a new
assessment of the Angra III project's eligibility for credit
guarantees would be completed in the first quarter of the year
and would take into account Brazilian licensing procedures and
the lessons of the Fukushima disaster in Japan.
"The assessment will take into account the following
aspects: earthquake security, flooding, power supply and
cooling, emergency plans, evacuation possibilities and questions
about landslides," a ministry spokeswoman said.