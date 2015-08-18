BERLIN Aug 18 Chancellor Angela Merkel will
press Brazil this week to grant better investment terms to
German companies that have poured over 19 billion euros ($21
billion) into the struggling economy but face rising energy
costs, government officials said.
Merkel travels to Brasilia on Wednesday for a two-day visit
with a delegation including representatives from 11 government
departments and large German companies.
No major corporate deals are due to be announced on the trip
but the investment framework will be high on the agenda for the
Germans, who have 1,300 companies active in Brazil -- an economy
reeling from its sharpest slowdown in three decades.
"I think overall the investment climate could be improved to
make it more attractive for investments there from Germany,"
said a senior German official involved in preparing the trip,
Merkel's fourth to Brazil.
Brazil is hobbled by legislative gridlock, a lack of viable
alternatives to the established political parties and an
economic reversal that has pushed its currency to a 12-year low.
The senior German official described Brazil's economic
troubles as "cause for concern" but added: "Brazil is an
important partner and the potential is there."
German officials expect to work with the Brazilians to find
common ground on climate policy before a U.N. conference in
December, at which some 200 countries will try to agree on
limiting the rise in global temperatures to 2 degrees Celsius.
The Germans expected to sign joint agreements with the
Brazilian government on climate policy and innovation
cooperation during this week's trip.
($1 = 0.9063 euros)
