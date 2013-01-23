BERLIN Jan 23 Germany wants Britain to remain a
full member of the European Union but London cannot expect just
to pick and choose the aspects of membership that it likes,
Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said on Wednesday.
Westerwelle was speaking shortly after British Prime
Minister David Cameron promised in a long-awaited speech to give
Britons a straight referendum choice on whether to stay in the
EU or leave, provided he wins an election due in 2015.
"Germany wants the United Kingdom to remain an active and
constructive part of the European Union... But cherry picking is
not an option," Westerwelle told reporters, adding that Europe
needed more, not less, integration.