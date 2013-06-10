BERLIN, June 10 The vice president of Germany's
Bundesbank on Monday called for an effective Europe-wide bank
resolution authority, a position at odds with the German
government which has been resistant to such a move.
The creation of a banking union in Europe, including a
structure to wind-up failed banks, is widely seen as a missing
link in efforts to bring the region's debt crisis to an end.
Sabine Lautenschlaeger said an EU-wide authority would be
able to take a "bird's eye view" of financial institutions and
implement a coherent concept for winding up failed banks more
easily than national resolution authorities.
"It doesn't make sense to supervise banks at the EU-level
but then to push ahead with resolution at a national level,"
Lautenschlaeger said at a conference held by the Free Democrats
(FDP), junior partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right
government, in Berlin.
She said an EU-wide mechanism would also be able to make
decisions more quickly in crisis situations as fewer people
would take part in negotiations.
EU treaties would, however, need to be changed for it to be
possible to set up an EU-wide resolution authority, she said.
The German government has been wary of any scheme that could
empower an external agency to force the closure of one of its
banks, or compel it to pick up part of the bill if a foreign
bank ran aground.
Chancellor Angela Merkel did, however, recently propose a
"resolution board" involving national authorities to take
decisions on winding up failed banks.
German Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Steffen, speaking at
the same conference as Lautenschlaeger, said the EU Commission
would soon propose a centralised resolution authority that could
make decisions at a European level.
"We'll see if we can come to an agreement on the legal side
of things. We should not run the risk of this mechanism getting
stopped by court action," he said.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has said that a
central authority should only be implemented in the long-term
and that this would only be possible after changing EU treaties.
A supranational resolution mechanism is part of Europe's
planned banking union which intends to make the continent's
financial system more resistant to crises and includes setting
up a common banking supervisor at the European Central Bank.
