BERLIN Dec 5 Government debt markets remain very nervous but a six-month Bubill auction, which yielded 0.0005 percent, reflects the benchmark role of German debt, the debt agency said on Monday.

"The market environment remains very nervous. The strong search for quality underlines the benchmark role of Bunds," the debt agency said in a statement.

Monday's auction came after one of Germany's worst bond sales since the launch of the euro late in November, which prompted concerns the debt crisis was even beginning to threaten Berlin.