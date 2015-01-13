LONDON Jan 13 Germany boasted on Tuesday it had
balanced its budget for the first time since 1969 and pressed
euro zone partners to follow its austere example rather than try
to stimulate their stagnant economies with borrowing or central
bank money-printing.
Berlin had been aiming to achieve the so-called "schwarze
Null" (zero deficit) in 2015, but strong tax revenues and lower
debt service costs due to rock-bottom interest rates helped it
meet the goal a year early in 2014, the finance ministry said.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's government has rebuffed calls
from EU partners led by France and Italy and international
organisations such as the IMF and the OECD to spend some of the
fiscal windfall on growth-promoting public investment.
The announcement came nine days before the European Central
Bank may decide to launch large-scale purchases of euro zone
government bonds in an effort to boost growth and avert
deflation in the 19-nation currency area.
Headline inflation fell below zero in December, and core
inflation, excluding energy and food, was stuck at 0.7 percent,
far below the bank's target of just below 2 percent. Persistent
low inflation makes it harder for highly indebted governments
and households to reduce the burden.
ECB executive board member Benoit Coeure told German
newspaper Die Welt that the bank was ready to take a decision
when it meets on Jan. 22. However, he held open the possibility
of a delay, while saying Greece's general election on Jan. 25
would not influence the bank's monetary policy path.
"The discussion is far advanced," said Coeure. "Last week,
we discussed a lot of technical details."
In a Reuters poll this week, eight out of 20 money market
traders forecast the ECB's Governing Council would launch bond
purchases this month, with almost all the rest expecting an
announcement at the next ECB meeting in March.
Germany's influential Bundesbank and conservative financial
establishment oppose so-called quantitative easing (QE) -
creating money to buy securities and stimulate the economy.
They question the need for monetary stimulus at a time when
falling oil prices are bringing an economic boost, and argue
that buying government bonds raises legal and moral hazards, and
could bring future losses for German taxpayers.
Whether the ECB presses ahead with full-blooded QE despite
German misgivings depends partly on a legal opinion to be
delivered in the European Court of Justice on Wednesday. This
concerns another plan which ECB President Mario Draghi unveiled
after he promised in 2012 to do whatever it takes to save the
euro, but never launched.
If the court's legal adviser finds the bank exceeded its
treaty mandate by creating the unused OMT plan to buy the bonds
of troubled euro zone countries that accept a bailout programme,
or suggests curbs on such debt purchases, he could make it
harder for Draghi to push through QE.
Some ECB sources expect the bank's Governing Council to
approve a limited form of QE in which the ECB would buy some
bonds centrally but national central banks would do most
purchases of their own countries' bonds at their own risk.
LIMITED LEEWAY
The European Commission set out detailed rules on Tuesday
for a planned 315 billion euro investment programme over the
next three years, involving no new public money in deference to
German objections.
Public investment and structural reforms could win limited
leeway for countries breaking EU budget rules, it said. That
reduces the likelihood of tough penalties on France or Italy,
the euro zone's second and third largest economies, when their
fiscal plans are reviewed again in March.
Countries that put capital into a proposed European Fund for
Strategic Investment would not be penalised if it tips them over
the EU's deficit limit of 3 percent of gross domestic product.
However, those that already have an deficit in excess of the
ceiling would win no indulgence.
The mood of self-congratulation in Berlin over the balanced
budget made any easing of fiscal policy seem unlikely, even
though the German economy is expected to slow this year.
Far from using the leeway to invest more in creaking public
infrastructure or cut taxes to stimulate weak domestic demand,
politicians in Merkel's conservative CDU party said the
government should now focus on paying down the country's debt.
CDU deputy parliamentary floor leader Michael Fuchs told
Handelsblatt that Germany still had huge a debt pile to clear
currently at around 75 percent of GDP, and needed to keep saving
as a duty to future generations.
CDU general secretary Peter Tauber said the "historic
success" sent a clear signal to the rest of Europe that Berlin
was leading by example and spending only money in its coffers.
"This marks a turning point in financial policy: We've finally
put an end to living beyond our means on credit," he said.
Germans still harbour deep-seated fears of inflation due to
the hyperinflation of the 1920s that wiped out an entire
generation's savings, and many have an aversion to debt.
Christian Schulz, economist at Berenberg Bank, said the
government had staked a lot of credibility on balancing the
budget and would reap a political dividend from voters "who are
very keen on the German government not borrowing more".
While more spending could boost domestic demand and imports
from the rest of Europe, Schulz said it was unlikely to be at
levels that could significantly affect euro zone growth.
(Additional reporting by Michelle Martin and Alexandra Hudson
in Berlin and Jan Strupczewski in Brussels; Writing by Paul
Taylor; editing by David Stamp)