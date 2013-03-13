BRIEF-Moody's says India would ease debt burden if its reforms are successful
* Moody's- India's reforms, if successful, would ease its debt burden, a key constraint on the country's credit profile
BERLIN, March 13 Germany's government expects to be able to cut its net new borrowing this year to below current plans of 17.1 billion euros, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.
"I'm pretty confident we will manage again in 2013 to keep net new borrowing below our plans," Schaeuble told a news conference.
Earlier, Germany's centre-right cabinet agreed the budget for 2014, planning to cut net new borrowing to just 6.4 billion euros next year, the lowest amount in 40 years.
* Moody's- India's reforms, if successful, would ease its debt burden, a key constraint on the country's credit profile
CARACAS/TOKYO, June 1 Japanese investment bank Nomura Securities bought about $100 million worth of Venezuelan government bonds last week as part of the same transaction that has landed Goldman Sachs Group Inc in the middle of a political storm, two sources said on Thursday.