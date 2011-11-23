BERLIN Nov 23 Germany's Debt Agency blamed nervous markets on Wednesday after it was forced to retain a huge portion of a new 10-year Bund issue as bids fell short.

The agency retained 2.356 billion euros of the issue, allotting 3.644 billion at an average yield of 1.98 percent.

This is about twice the average retention rate of about 20 percent, said an agency spokesman, who could not specify if or when the agency had ever had to retain a larger proportion.

"The result of today's auction reflects the highly nervous market environment," the agency said in a statement, adding that this did not mean a refinancing bottleneck for Germany.

"Regarding the retained market quota, the desired total volume will be reached via sales in the secondary market," the statement said.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown, Eva Kuehnen and Rene Wagner; Editing by John Stonestreet)