BERLIN, Nov 23 Germany sold just 3.644 billion euros of the 6 billion euros on offer of a new 10-year Bund on Wednesday, with the central bank retaining nearly half the offered amount as bids fell short, the Bundesbank said on Wednesday.

The notes (ISIN:DE0001135465) are due to mature on Jan 4. 2022. Results of Oct 19 sale included for reference: AUCTION DATE 23/11/11 19/10/11 AVG. YIELD 1.98 pct 2.09 pct AVG. ACCEPTED PRICE 100.15 101.4 LOWEST ACCEPTED PRICE 100.01 101.3 TAIL 0.14 0.1 TOTAL BIDS 3.889 bln euros 4.55 bln euros ALLOTTED 3.644 bln euros 4.075 bln euros RETAINED 2.356 bln euros 0.925 bln euros BID COVER RATIO 1.1 1.1 TOTAL VOLUME 6.0 bln euros 16.0 bln euros Auction details in German can be found at. (Editing by Toby Chopra)