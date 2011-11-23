BERLIN, Nov 23 Germany sold just 3.644
billion euros of the 6 billion euros on offer of a new 10-year
Bund on Wednesday, with the central bank retaining nearly half
the offered amount as bids fell short, the Bundesbank said on
Wednesday.
The notes (ISIN:DE0001135465) are due to mature on Jan 4.
2022. Results of Oct 19 sale included for reference:
AUCTION DATE 23/11/11 19/10/11
AVG. YIELD 1.98 pct 2.09 pct
AVG. ACCEPTED PRICE 100.15 101.4
LOWEST ACCEPTED PRICE 100.01 101.3
TAIL 0.14 0.1
TOTAL BIDS 3.889 bln euros 4.55 bln euros
ALLOTTED 3.644 bln euros 4.075 bln euros
RETAINED 2.356 bln euros 0.925 bln euros
BID COVER RATIO 1.1 1.1
TOTAL VOLUME 6.0 bln euros 16.0 bln euros
Auction details in German can be found at.
