FRANKFURT, June 11 It should be possible for euro zone countries to become insolvent, a senior official at Germany's central bank said on Thursday.

Reiterating a message given by the president of the Bundesbank earlier this year, Carl-Ludwig Thiele said: "An insolvency must be possible in the most extreme case."

"Otherwise, the euro system could come under pressure to give affordable finance to states in danger of becoming insolvent," said the Bundesbank executive board member in a speech. (Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Francesco Canepa)