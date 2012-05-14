(Corrects in headline, lede to make clear Bundesbank confident
on valuation of gold reserves (but did not reject parliament
call to verify gold reserves)
FRANKFURT May 14 Germany's Bundesbank said on
Monday it had complete confidence in valuations of its gold
holdings at other central banks after a newspaper reported that
an official body had cast doubt on the accuracy in the
accounting of the reserves.
Germany's central bank has the world's second-largest
holdings of gold after the United States, or about 3,400 tonnes
of gold valued at nearly 140 billion euros, according to the
Bundesbank.
Like many central banks, the Bundesbank keeps part of its
reserves in specialist vaults at foreign central banks and says
some of its gold is held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New
York, the Banque de France and the Bank of England.
Germany's mass-selling Bild daily reported on Monday the
German Federal Court of Auditors, which keeps an eye on the
government's financial management, had issued a report which the
paper said showed there was "insufficient accuracy in the
accounting of the gold reserves, which are partly parked
abroad".
The parliament's budget committee - one of the most powerful
committees in parliament - had then requested to see the report,
the newspaper said.
The issue has the potential to fuel tension between the
Bundesbank and the German government at a time when both are
trying to focus on tackling the euro zone debt crisis.
The Bundesbank released a statement saying it had complete
confidence in the integrity of the central banks where the gold
is held.
"From these central banks, the German Bundesbank annually
gets confirmation of the gold holdings in troy ounces as a basis
for its accounting," the Bundesbank said in a statement.
"There is no doubt about the integrity and the reputation of
these foreign central banks where the gold is held," it said.
Central banks keep some of their gold at foreign banks for
security reasons and because they often acquire gold overseas as
part of their currency hedging.
