FRANKFURT Dec 24 Germany's Bundesbank has this
year taken back more of its gold than planned as it moves toward
hoarding half of the world's second-largest reserve at home,
Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann told German daily Bild.
"We brought back significantly more gold to Germany in 2016
again than initially planned. By now, almost half of the gold
reserves are in Germany," the paper quoted Weidmann as saying in
a summary of an article to be published on Saturday.
In the wake of the euro zone crisis, many ordinary Germans
want to see more of the 3,381 tonnes of gold in vaults at home.
Some had even questioned whether it still exists, prompting the
Bundesbank to publish a long list of details on the gold
holdings in 2015.
According to Bild, around 1,600 tonnes of Germany's gold
reserves are now in the country, and that figure is to rise to
1,700 tonnes by 2020.
The Bundesbank will "be done with the planned move sooner",
the paper quoted Weidmann as saying.
