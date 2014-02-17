FRANKFURT Feb 17 The turbulence experienced in
emerging markets early this year is insufficient to derail a
recovery in the global economy, which could strengthen during
2014, the Bundesbank said on Monday.
Currencies in Turkey, South Africa, Hungary and Russia
suffered major sell-offs over the past month before recovering
slightly after central banks fought back via interest rates
hikes or exchange rate interventions.
In its February monthly report, the Bundesbank said China
appeared poised to continue growing without much disruption but
noted that central banks in some emerging economies had hiked
rates in response to capital outflows and currency falls.
"Even if this should slow the economic growth of the
countries concerned, their low global weight means it is not to
be expected that the recovery of the world economy will be
appreciably affected," the German central bank added.
In Germany, the underlying momentum of the economy should
have "increased appreciably" in the final quarter of 2013 and
the first quarter of 2014, it said, noting the "almost continual
improvement" in companies' and households' assessment of the
situation.
"However, this should only fully show up in the GDP growth
rates at the turn of the year, when the increased order inflow
translates into production," the Bundesbank added.
The German economy grew by 0.4 percent in the final quarter
of last year.
"In the euro zone, if burdens from the debt crisis still
exist, the signs are increasing for a gradual economic
recovery," the bank said.
The Bundesbank noted that increased risk aversion in
financial markets led early this year to a fall in share prices
and a flight into liquid government bonds, adding:
"Nevertheless, the valuation level of shares on both sides
of the Atlantic is still relatively high."
GERMAN PROPERTY
In a section of the report on the German property market,
the Bundesbank said residential prices continued to rise, with
prices in 125 German cities up 6.25 percent in 2013, though it
still saw no larger macroeconomic risks in the market overall.
"There is currently no indication for a destabilising
interaction between real estate price increases and credit
supply on a macroeconomic level," the Bundesbank said.
Prices rose significantly more strongly in cities than in
rural Germany. The Bundesbank said residential property in big
German cities was probably over-valued by 25 percent on average.
Separately, the Bundesbank took a closer look at bank
deleveraging in Germany, France, Spain and Italy, whose credit
institutions account for almost three quarters of total assets
of the euro zone banking sector.
French, Spanish and Italian banks reduced bond holdings of
their respective governments significantly in the second half of
2013, in the run-up to the year-end reporting date for the
sector-wide asset quality review by the European Central Bank.
The holdings had risen steadily over the previous quarters.
The Bundesbank said it would welcome a permanent weakening
of the link between banks and governments, rather than the
relationship just being diluted to meet short-term balance sheet
targets.
A Bundesbank spokeswoman said German banks had increased
holdings of their government's debt in the second half of 2013.