BERLIN May 19 German economic growth will
probably slow in the second quarter after an unusually mild
winter boosted expansion in the first, the Bundesbank said on
Monday, adding that domestic demand would provide the main
pillar of support in the coming months.
Europe's largest economy, which expanded only moderately
last year, grew by 0.8 percent between January and March, its
fastest rate in three years thanks to strong domestic demand and
mild weather.
The Bundesbank said the positive effect from the weather
would likely dampen the seasonally-adjusted rate of gross
domestic product (GDP) growth in the second quarter for
mathematical reasons.
"GDP growth will nevertheless probably be relatively weak in
the spring in seasonally and calendar-adjusted terms," the
Bundesbank said in its monthly report.
It said the economic upturn in the coming months would be
largely based on domestic demand while impetus from abroad would
be "rather subdued".
It also said the potential for external disruption had
"increased noticeably" of late due to economic risks in some
emerging markets and significant geopolitical uncertainties in
eastern Europe.
