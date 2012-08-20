* Buba still critical of ECB bond buy plan
* Says govts not central banks responsible for support
* ECB says bond-buy speculation is misleading
* Buba says euro crisis to hit German economy more in H2
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Aug 20 Germany's Bundesbank on
Monday stepped up its resistance to a European Central Bank plan
to buy billions of euros worth of Spanish and Italian government
bonds to reduce those countries' crippling borrowing costs.
The ECB is being forced to take a greater role in fighting
the euro zone crisis while the bloc's governments negotiate
legal and political hurdles to coordinating a longer-term
response, but the Bundesbank wants to limit central bank action.
The ECB sought to quash speculation about the form of the
new bond-buying plans as the Bundesbank kept up its opposition,
even after German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support for
the ECB's crisis-fighting strategy last week.
The powerful Bundesbank, the central bank of Europe's
largest economy, objects to ECB President Mario Draghi's plan to
resume buying bonds on the grounds that this amounts to monetary
financing of governments, contravening European law.
"The Bundesbank remains critical of the purchase of euro
system sovereign bonds, which comes with considerable risks for
stability," the Bundesbank said in the introduction of its
monthly report, reflecting the views of its leadership.
"Decisions about a possible broader mutualisation of
solvency risks should be ... with the governments and
parliaments, and should not occur via central bank balances."
The Bundesbank retains substantial influence within Germany
and on financial markets due to its inflation-fighting
credentials but, as just one of 17 constituents at the ECB, it
is unlikely it could scupper Draghi's plan.
The euro fell after publication of the report
, which came on Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann's
first day back at work following his summer holiday.
Policymakers are posturing over the programme ahead of a
crunch ECB meeting on Sept. 6, at which markets will be looking
for the central bank to spell out more details of the plan.
In Italy, Industry Minister Corrado Passera said Bundesbank
criticism of the ECB plans "does not honour those who make
them." He said there had recently been an excess of "incoherent
and disruptive communications which have also disturbed
markets."
Draghi, an Italian, indicated earlier this month the ECB
could intervene in debt markets but he held back from announcing
concrete steps.
ECB LID ON BOND "CAP" TALK
The ECB said that it was misleading to talk about decisions
not yet taken on the shape of the programme.
Over the weekend, German magazine Der Spiegel said the ECB
was considering buying struggling euro zone country's bonds if
their borrowing costs exceeded a certain premium over Germany's,
prompting an angry response from the ECB.
"It is absolutely misleading to report on decisions, which
have not yet been taken and also on individual views, which have
not yet been discussed by the ECB's Governing Council, which
will act strictly within its mandate," an ECB spokesman said.
"As far as recent statements by government officials are
concerned, it is also wrong to speculate on the shape of future
ECB interventions. Monetary policy is independent and undertaken
strictly within the ECB mandate," he added in a statement to
journalists.
A Reuters poll of economists conducted last week showed most
did not expect the ECB to set a cap on Italian and Spanish bond
yields.
The ECB is still drawing up the new bond plan, which will be
distinct from the dormant Securities Markets Programme - the
first wave of buying it began in May 2010 and over which the
last Bundesbank chief, Axel Weber, quit in protest.
As a pre-requisite for any ECB bond buying to help a
troubled euro zone state, the central bank wants the government
concerned to request aid from the bloc's bailout funds and to
fulfill the economic conditions attached to any help.
Last week, Merkel offered a robust defence of Draghi, after
he triggered a stormy debate in Germany by promising to do
"whatever it takes to preserve the euro" and signalling his
readiness to resume ECB bond purchases.
However, one central bank source said there is still
disagreement within the ECB over the terms of the scheme.
Spain's economy minister Luis de Guindos said in comments
published on Saturday that the ECB must take forceful and
unlimited steps to buy sovereign debt to help Spain reduce its
funding costs and eliminate doubts over the euro zone's future.
But other European countries will want to ensure Spain does
not start to soft-pedal its reforms - as Italy did last year
when the ECB began buying its bonds - and signs the euro zone
crisis is affecting the bloc's core will stiffen their resolve.
ECONOMIC GLOOM
The Bundesbank said Germany's economy, which has remained
resilient through most of the euro zone crisis and posted solid
growth, could suffer more in the second half of this year.
Companies were already "considerably more gloomy" about
their business prospects, and had been investing less for three
quarters of a year as exports to the currency bloc sagged, the
Bundesbank said.
While the economy put in a strong performance in the first
three months of this year, growth slowed to 0.3 percent in the
second quarter and recent data have shown manufacturing orders,
industrial output, imports and exports all dropping.
The Bundesbank warned the government should not delay budget
consolidation or be overly optimistic about its room to
manoeuvre on spending.
"The trust in German state finances is an important
stabilising factor in the current crisis but is not
unshakeable," the Bundesbank wrote.