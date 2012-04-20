FRANKFURT, April 20 A German law professor has lodged a legal complaint against the board of the country's central bank, suggesting it has given indirect aid to other euro zone countries by allowing growing imbalances in money transfers within the currency bloc.

Bernd Schuenemann of Munich University has filed a complaint with the public prosecutor's office in Frankfurt, asking the office to look into his suspicion that the Bundesbank's six-member board has been in collective breach of trust.

The Bundesbank had built up 615 billion euros ($812 billion)in liabilities via the euro zone's cross-border payment system, known as TARGET2, Schuenemann said in a statement, adding that this was far greater than Germany's contribution to Europe's bailout funds and was not approved by parliament.

"The Bundesbank has already commented on various occasions publicly on the problem of TARGET2 balances," a spokesman for the German central bank said. "We cannot see grounds for criminal relevance in connection with this."

TARGET2 has provoked some heated debate in Germany because weaker economies have built up liabilities within the payments system that some fear will leave stronger euro states exposed to losses.

Hans-Werner Sinn, the president of the influential German think tank Ifo, sparked a debate last year by arguing that stronger countries such as Germany were financing the deficits of Greece, Portugal and Ireland via TARGET2.

The stronger countries would be in particular danger if the euro zone breaks up - which few predict - but critics say the stresses pose threats even without that.

Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann told Reuters earlier this week it was absurd to talk about a break-up of the bloc, adding: "Nobody can definitively rule out that a single country leaves the currency union, but that is a hypothetical case."

Central banks in Greece, Portugal, Spain and Ireland have run up large TARGET2 liabilities as cross-border loans dried up, the private sector withdrew capital and banks turned to the ECB for funding because banks from the stronger economies stopped lending to them.

Germany's Bundesbank, on the other hand, has accumulated TARGET2 claims as more money was transferred into the country than went out. Central banks hold these claims and liabilities against the ECB, which acts as a middleman for the transfers.

Sinn has argued the imbalances mean that in the end, there will be less credit available for German companies and that Germany's credit risk is boosted.

Such views have been widely contradicted by the Bundesbank, the ECB and others who point out that TARGET2 is a closed system which does not create new liquidity and that the ECB's full allotment policy means all banks get all the money they want.

The public prosecutor's office registered the complaint against the Bundesbank on Wednesday and will now examine it, a process that could take weeks, before deciding whether to take further legal proceedings. ($1 = 0.7571 euros) (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)