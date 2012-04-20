FRANKFURT, April 20 A German law professor has
lodged a legal complaint against the board of the country's
central bank, suggesting it has given indirect aid to other euro
zone countries by allowing growing imbalances in money transfers
within the currency bloc.
Bernd Schuenemann of Munich University has filed a complaint
with the public prosecutor's office in Frankfurt, asking the
office to look into his suspicion that the Bundesbank's
six-member board has been in collective breach of trust.
The Bundesbank had built up 615 billion euros ($812
billion)in liabilities via the euro zone's cross-border payment
system, known as TARGET2, Schuenemann said in a statement,
adding that this was far greater than Germany's contribution to
Europe's bailout funds and was not approved by parliament.
"The Bundesbank has already commented on various occasions
publicly on the problem of TARGET2 balances," a spokesman for
the German central bank said. "We cannot see grounds for
criminal relevance in connection with this."
TARGET2 has provoked some heated debate in Germany because
weaker economies have built up liabilities within the payments
system that some fear will leave stronger euro states exposed to
losses.
Hans-Werner Sinn, the president of the influential German
think tank Ifo, sparked a debate last year by arguing that
stronger countries such as Germany were financing the deficits
of Greece, Portugal and Ireland via TARGET2.
The stronger countries would be in particular danger if the
euro zone breaks up - which few predict - but critics say the
stresses pose threats even without that.
Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann told Reuters earlier this
week it was absurd to talk about a break-up of the bloc, adding:
"Nobody can definitively rule out that a single country leaves
the currency union, but that is a hypothetical case."
Central banks in Greece, Portugal, Spain and Ireland have
run up large TARGET2 liabilities as cross-border loans dried up,
the private sector withdrew capital and banks turned to the ECB
for funding because banks from the stronger economies stopped
lending to them.
Germany's Bundesbank, on the other hand, has accumulated
TARGET2 claims as more money was transferred into the country
than went out. Central banks hold these claims and liabilities
against the ECB, which acts as a middleman for the transfers.
Sinn has argued the imbalances mean that in the end, there
will be less credit available for German companies and that
Germany's credit risk is boosted.
Such views have been widely contradicted by the Bundesbank,
the ECB and others who point out that TARGET2 is a closed system
which does not create new liquidity and that the ECB's full
allotment policy means all banks get all the money they want.
The public prosecutor's office registered the complaint
against the Bundesbank on Wednesday and will now examine it, a
process that could take weeks, before deciding whether to take
further legal proceedings.
($1 = 0.7571 euros)
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)