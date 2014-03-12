BERLIN, March 12 Germany's central bank, the Bundesbank, probably made a bigger profit last year than the 2.5 billion euros the government expected, central bank sources said on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, presenting the government's 2014 budget plans, hinted at this but stopped of confirming what sources told Reuters earlier.

"It will not be below 2.5 billion euros ($3.5 billion)," Schaeuble told reporters, referring to comments made by Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann in Wednesday's cabinet meeting.

"Whatever will be above 2.5 billion will go into debt retirement," he added.

The Bundesbank declined to comment. It presents its annual figures on Thursday.

A year ago, the Bundesbank said it increased its risk buffers by 6.7 billion euros to 14.4 billion euros, which meant that the amount it transferred to the German government was hardly changed from the previous year's 643 million euros, despite "significantly higher interest income" in 2012.

Last year, the Bundesbank was concerned about risks the ECB has taken on to help banks through the crisis, for example by accepting lower-rated assets in return for cash, exposing it to larger losses if a bank failed to repay. ($1 = 0.7212 Euros) (Reporting by Gernot Heller and Andreas Framke; Writing by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)