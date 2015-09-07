* Bundesbank VP calls for legal limits on mortgage debt
* Proposes caps based on income, property value
* Proposals sent to German parliament
By Francesco Canepa
FRANKFURT, Sept 7 German home-buyers should face
a cap on the amount they can borrow, to help prevent property
crises that could destabilise the financial system, the vice
president of the Bundesbank said on Monday.
Claudia Buch, whose remit at the German central bank
includes financial stability, called for the introduction of a
limit on how much people can borrow to buy a house, based on
their income and the value of the property, among other
restrictions.
"These instruments have two objectives. On the one hand,
over-indebtedness situations and thus crises should become less
likely," Buch said in prepared remarks for a speech to be
delivered in Munster, Germany. "On the other hand, the impact of
crises, if they do occur, should be contained by larger risk
buffers."
These proposals were sent at the end of June to the German
parliament by the country's macro-prudential authority,
Ausschuss für Finanzstabilität (AFS), of which the Bundesbank is
part.
Countries such as Britain and Australia have already
introduced curbs on mortgage lending in a bid to stop a repeat
of the type of housing bubble seen in the United States and
other countries before the 2007 bust, which triggered the global
financial crisis.
"The most recent financial crisis showed very clearly how
important the residential property market is for financial
stability," Buch said.
"Some other countries already deploy specific
macro-prudential tools for the real estate market. In Germany,
there is no legal basis for that so far."
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)