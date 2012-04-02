FRANKFURT, April 2 Deutsche Telekom
will submit a bid on Monday for the right to broadcast
top-flight German soccer league matches via satellite, cable,
internet and mobile networks, a spokesman for the
telecommunications company said.
That means it will go head-to-head with pay-TV operator Sky
Deutschland, whose main draw is that it shows
Bundesliga matches live on cable and satellite.
The current auction for the four Bundesliga seasons starting
with 2013/14 is tipped to fetch a record 450 million euros ($599
million) a season.
About 45 companies have registered to bid in the auction and
are due to tell the league later on Monday which rights packages
they are going for.
($1 = 0.7509 euros)
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan)