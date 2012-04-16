FRANKFURT, April 16 German pay TV broadcaster
Sky Deutschland has retained the cable and satellite
broadcast rights for German top-flight soccer for the next four
seasons, a German newspaper reported on Monday.
Rival bidder Deutsche Telekom has won only the
Internet broadcast rights for the Bundesliga, German daily Bild
said on its website late on Monday.
Analysts had said they expected Sky Deutschland, 49.9
percent owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, to beat
Deutsche Telekom, because it has a proven record in delivering a
big television audience.
Sky Deutschland and the DFL German football league declined
to comment. Deutsche Telekom was not immediately available for
comment.