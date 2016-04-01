By Marius Zaharia
| LONDON, April 1
LONDON, April 1 Germany's 10-year borrowing
costs are gearing up for another attempt to break below zero, a
year after failing to do so triggered one of the biggest Bund
sell-offs in history.
There is no consensus that Bund yields, the benchmark for
borrowing costs across the euro zone and an obligatory element
in many fixed income portfolios, will turn negative for the
first time.
But several factors suggest investors will again risk rapid
losses of several percentage points in pursuit of gains of
perhaps only 20 basis points.
Ten-year Bund yields, trading at 0.16 percent
on Friday, hit their record low of 0.05 percent last April 17
before a blip in inflation sparked a sell-off that took them
above 1 percent by mid-June.
Those forcasting negative yields cite official interest
rates lower than they were a year ago, the European Central Bank
buying more bonds under its quantitative easing programme and
little new debt coming on to the market.
Yet the risk of a repeat sell-off remains. The interest rate
paid by German Bunds remain ultra-low at 0.5 percent - meaning a
slight rise in the bond yield can outweigh an investor's return
and spark a sell-off that quickly snowballs.
"We thought investors would have learned their lesson," said
ABN AMRO senior fixed income strategist Kim Liu.
"As bonds become increasingly expensive and liquidity is
deteriorating, the likelihood increases that you can have sudden
jumps in yield ... You would have to argue the risk-reward is at
the same levels as last time."
Crucially, many investors such as those benchmarked to a
European debt index have no choice but to hold Bunds.
They can reduce their holdings - traders said positions seem
much lighter than they were last April - but they cannot avoid
an asset which makes up about a third of those indexes.
THIN GRUEL
New debt sales are unlikely to push yields higher. BNP
Paribas strategists say April is the most barren month of the
year, with debt sales across the euro zone estimated to be worth
123 billion euros less than redemptions and ECB purchases.
Starting on Friday, the ECB will buy assets worth 80 billion
euros every month, up from 60 billion. For the next three
months, the extra buying will largely be in government, mainly
German, debt as corporate bond purchases are only expected to
start from June.
Rabobank says April's bond repayments and ECB buying net of
supply is roughly 2 percent of the outstanding debt stock worth
roughly 6.2 trillion euros from 10 euro zone issuers.
The bank forecasts end-2016 Bund yields at minus 0.10
percent. RBS also expects negative yields, while many other
forecasters are wary of ruling out such a scenario.
Yields may have room to fall since the ECB cut its deposit
rate to minus 0.4 percent from minus 0.2 percent a year ago.
The gap between 10-year and two-year yields is twice what it
was last year at almost 70 bps. The economic outlook has not
improved that markedly so in theory the yield curve should not
be that much steeper. If the gap narrowed back to last year's
levels, Bund yields would be around minus 0.15 percent.
FLOWS AND FUNDAMENTALS
However, some say Bund yields will not fall much from
current levels. David Keeble, global head of fixed income
strategy at Credit Agricole, pointed at euro zone core inflation
figures, which strip out volatile food and energy prices,
accelerating in March to 0.6 percent.
"There may be a flow argument for negative yields but I
don't think there's a fundamental argument," said Keeble, who
doesn't expect Bund yields to fall below 0.10 percent.
And if they do go negative, is a sell-off inevitable?
Japanese 10-year yields have been negative
since February and Swiss yields since September
last year. Neither has seen a Bund-like spike yet.
The difference is that those markets are dominated by
domestic firms unwilling or unable to invest in foreign assets.
In Germany, investors with Europe-only mandates still have the
option to sell some Bunds and buy Italian or Spanish debt.
Less constrained investors simply stay away.
"Bunds are no longer fixed income assets as there is no
income left to fix," said Mark Dowding, co-head of investment
grade debt at BlueBay Asset Management.
(Graphic by Marius Zaharia and Nigel Stephenson Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt.)