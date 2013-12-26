BERLIN Dec 26 A slim majority of sectors of the
German economy are feeling optimistic as they head into 2014
thanks to a robust domestic economy and signs the euro zone will
pick up after emerging from recession this year, a survey showed
on Thursday.
Of 48 industry associations polled by the Cologne Institute
for Economic Research (IW), 26 said firms in their sector were
more upbeat at the end of the year than they were 12 months ago.
Seven sectors including the mining, petroleum, water and energy
and cooperative bank industries were more downbeat.
Asked about the future, the associations were more positive,
with 34 out of 48 branches expecting an increase in production
or sales next year compared with 2013.
Manufacturers and builders, both of which had a weak start
to 2013, were among the sectors feeling upbeat.
"German business has not looked to the future this
positively for a long time," said Michael Huether, head of IW.
"But the result would certainly have been even better were
it not for the uncertainty that the deficient coalition treaty
brings with it for companies."
German industry representatives have widely criticised the
coalition deal struck between Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats. They say it
rows back on economic reforms introduced a decade ago that have
been credited with turning the former "Sick Man of Europe" into
its powerhouse.
The deal includes a nationwide minimum wage of 8.50 euros
per hour to be phased in by 2017, a chance to retire at the age
of 63 for those who have worked for 45 years, and higher
pensions for mothers whose children were born before 1992.
In interviews conducted by Reuters the heads of the BDI
industry association, the German Chambers of Industry and
Commerce (DIHK) and the German Confederation of Skilled Crafts
(ZDH) also said the government's plans were dampening optimism,
though they were upbeat overall about the outlook for 2014.
"Industry is well positioned. The economic situation is
robust and the global economy is continuing on its path of
growth," said the BDI's Ulrich Grillo.
The German economy, a bastion of growth during the early
years of the euro zone crisis, slowed last year and had a
subdued start to 2013. It bounced back in the second quarter and
growth was slower but still solid in the third. Economists
expect a similar performance between October and December.
Recent sentiment surveys have shown business, investor and
consumer morale brightening but backward-looking "hard" data has
generally been more muted, with the latest industrial figures
showing orders and output fell in October.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Gernot Heller; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)