April 16 The European Commission urged Germany
to take urgent steps to regulate polymer producers under the
bloc's Emissions Trading System (ETS) or face being sued over
the breach of EU law.
The EU executive sent Germany a formal request to comply
after Berlin failed to give a satisfactory response to an
initial plea to include the sector in the ETS, which regulates
around half of Europe's greenhouse gas output.
"We are asking Germany to include polymers in the EU ETS as
all countries do," a Commission spokesman said in an emailed
response to questions following the publication of a monthly
statement listing infringements of EU law.
The bloc's flagship policy to tackle climate change, the EU
ETS forces over 13,000 power plants, factories and airlines to
surrender an EU Allowance for every tonne of carbon dioxide
(CO2) they emit.
Under new rules, last year governments were required to
expanded coverage by around 6 percent EU-wide to include new
sectors including polymer and other chemical producers.
Under new rules, last year governments were required to
expanded coverage by around 6 percent EU-wide to include new
sectors including polymer and other bulk chemicals produced by
firms including BASF, Dow Chemical and Solvay
.
Officials at Germany's emissions trading authority were not
immediately available for comment.
The Commission also said it will ask the European Court of
Justice to consider whether to sue Poland over its failure to
declare what penalties it will impose on firms for breaching EU
laws regulating fluorinated gases.
These so-called "super" greenhouse gases are used in fridges
and air conditioners and have a global warming potential
thousands of times greater than CO2 but are regulated separately
from the ETS.
In the same statement, the Commission said it has also urged
Poland to fully implement EU laws designed to enable CO2
emissions to be safely captured and buried underground and to
reduce the CO2-intensity of transport fuels.
(Reporting by Ben Garside in London, editing by William Hardy)