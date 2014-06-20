* German roundtable on autonomous cars looking at the idea
* Could answer liability questions for self-drive accidents
* Carmakers seek to address data privacy concerns
By Edward Taylor and Jan Schwartz
FRANKFURT, June 20 German carmakers are
considering the use of aircraft-style "black box" data recorders
in self-driving cars, a contentious idea in a country worried
about surveillance, but potentially a crucial step in getting
the new technology on the road.
Mercedes-Benz and BMW are among
automakers to have developed autonomous or semi-autonomous cars,
along with technology firm Google.
But while some features, such as assisted parking, are
commercially available, legal questions are hampering the
roll-out of other technologies, such as automatic overtaking on
motorways, and fully self-driven cars remain prototypes.
Installing an aircraft-style data recorder could help to
address some of these questions by giving manufacturers and
insurers clarity over who is liable when an autonomous car gets
into a crash.
The issue is being debated by Germany's "roundtable on
autonomous driving", a group hosted by government officials.
The group aims to ensure Germany does not lose its edge in
car manufacturing and includes automakers, lawyers, privacy
advocates and insurance executives tasked with identifying
shortcomings in Germany's regulation, technological know-how,
and legal framework.
"Whether cars should have a black box is one of the items
being discussed," a person familiar with the deliberations, who
declined to be named, told Reuters.
With 90 percent of accidents caused by human error,
engineers at automakers are convinced cars should be given more
leeway to intervene and help drivers in a dangerous situation,
much in the same way computers help pilots land planes.
But a crucial issue to resolve, and one being debated by a
subgroup of the roundtable, centres on liability.
German law does not distinguish between a car in an accident
which was driving semi-autonomously or completely without driver
input, even though there is an enormous difference
technologically, and from the level of driver involvement.
To determine whether a car, its driver, or a third-party was
primarily responsible for an accident, insurers and carmakers
want to collect car data, including its speed and inputs from
sensors, cameras and the driver.
Insurers could also use the data to draw up policies.
"We could create insurance premiums more tailored to a
certain risk profile," said Martin Stadler, an expert for
automotive matters at German insurer Allianz.
Who gets to gather vehicle data and how, though, is highly
controversial in a country haunted by a history of surveillance
from the Gestapo secret police and East Germany's STASI.
More recently, revelations by former U.S. intelligence
contractor Edward Snowden that Chancellor Angela Merkel's cell
phone and mass internet traffic was being monitored, prompted
calls for even tighter privacy safeguards.
KEEPING THE SOFTWARE FIRMS AT BAY
Information about the location and speed of a car could also
be attractive to advertisers and communications companies who
could use the data for their own commercial purposes.
German carmakers say they want to take a restrictive line on
how data from autonomous and semi-autonomous cars is used, a
move that could make it harder for software and telecom
companies trying to make inroads into the auto industry.
"We accept that personal data belongs to the customer, and
that we are not entitled to do with it whatever we want," Thomas
Weber, head of development at Mercedes-Benz told a conference on
innovation last month, a comment which observers took to be a
thinly-veiled swipe at Google.
"The fact that we take these issues more seriously than some
other companies is an opportunity for German industry," he said.
Germany's Auto Industry Association VDA is holding talks
about whether it is possible to reach a common position on how
to deal with vehicle data rights, Weber said.
The roundtable hopes its stance on data security and other
matters will form a template for a "European position" which
other manufacturers can adapt. To promote its views, it has
already held presentations at the United Nations and European
Union.
Its position on data appears to be gaining traction.
"Ultimately the person who generates the data, the driver,
should have the final say over how it is used," Allianz's
Stadler said.
Earlier this month, Peter Mertens, Senior Vice President,
Research and Development at Volvo Cars, told a conference: "Our
view of autonomous driving is not to gather personal data and
use this for business. Our vision is to make driving safer."
