FRANKFURT Nov 19 Germany's largest trade union
said on Thursday it would deepen its partnership with the United
Auto Workers (UAW) in the United States to help boost labour
rights at German automakers and their suppliers based there.
Frankfurt-based union IG Metall estimates that 100,000
employees work for German auto manufacturers in the United
States.
"We want to help the UAW to comprehensively ensure good
working conditions, fair remuneration and genuine employee
participation rights in the United States," said Wolfgang Lemb,
an IG Metall executive board member.
For the UAW the partnership is a chance to develop new
approaches in representing employees' interests, said Gary
Casteel, UAW vice president and head of its organizing effort at
foreign-owned plants.
Trade unions are a powerful voice in Germany. IG Metall
represents employees' interests at all major car makers in
Germany and unions sit on the boards of all major companies. In
the United States unions generally wield far less clout.
The statement on ties with the UAW comes against the
backdrop of the emissions scandal at Volkswagen.
The German carmaker has opposed a bid by skilled trades
workers at its lone U.S. auto assembly plant to be represented
by the UAW, saying the timing is bad. The vote is due to take
place on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4.
