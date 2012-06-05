FRANKFURT, June 5 Sales growth at Daimler's luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz edged up by 4.0 percent in May, after slipping to 3.6 percent in April, as volumes in its key China market stabilised.

"We are on track to meet our target of selling more vehicles in 2012 than ever before in a single year and therefore to grow stronger than the market," sales chief Joachim Schmidt said in a statement on Tuesday.

China has become the most important profit driver for German premium carmakers, and recently became the largest single market for Audi and BMW. The two companies earlier reported their sales volume in China grew by 44.2 percent and 31.5 percent, respectively, in May.

Mercedes-Benz sales in China were up 0.8 percent in May after an 8.2 percent drop in April. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)