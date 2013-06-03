FRANKFURT, June 3 The German car market,
Europe's largest, shrank at a near double-digit rate in May,
according to official figures published on Monday by Mazda's
German unit.
"With a growth of 72.7 percent over the same month last
year(...), Mazda was one of the few winners in an overall market
that contracted by 9.9 percent to 261,412 vehicles," Mazda
Motors Germany GmbH said in a statement, citing preliminary data
from the country's motor vehicles authority KBA.
The KBA is expected to publish its figures on Tuesday, and
the May decline would mean, if confirmed, that April's growth
was little more than a fluke attributable to two extra working
days over the previous year's month.
