BERLIN Jan 31 Vote-rigging at German car club
ADAC might have affected the ranking of its coveted annual
award, ADAC Motorwelt magazine reported on Friday, citing club
chief Peter Meyer.
Europe's biggest motorists' club was plunged into crisis
earlier this month after conceding that its communications chief
massively inflated the number of members voting for the
Volkswagen Golf hatchback as Germany's favourite car
under the "Yellow Angel" award.
Munich-based ADAC had said on Jan. 20 that the order of the
results wasn't tampered with, only the total number of votes for
the Golf, which it pegged at 34,299 when it had only been 3,409
votes.
VW said at that time it expected ADAC to thoroughly
investigate the scandal and would then decide what to do with
the award. The carmaker couldn't immediately be reached for
further comment on Friday.
Asked by the club's in-house magazine "Motorwelt" whether
manipulation had affected the award ranking, ADAC President
Peter Meyer said: "I cannot answer this with certainty.
"Whether or not this is true should be determined by an
examination that we have asked external inspectors to lead and
carry out," Meyer said.
ADAC has over 18 million members. Its Yellow Angel award can
give a fillip to sales in a competitive domestic market.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by David Holmes)