BRIEF-Marvipol signed LOI with Panattoni Development Europe
* SIGNED LOI WITH PANATTONI DEVELOPMENT EUROPE SP. Z O.O.
BERLIN Feb 4 German new car sales dropped 8.5 percent in January to 192,000 vehicles, the VDIK auto industry association for import brands said on Monday, noting demand may pick up in coming weeks as Europe's largest economy bounces back from contraction last year. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)
* SIGNED LOI WITH PANATTONI DEVELOPMENT EUROPE SP. Z O.O.
* Lee Kok Chuan redesignated as executive director Source text (http://bit.ly/2shhYkM) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)