FRANKFURT May 3 Germany's new car market returned to modest growth in April as the month had one business day more than the year-earlier period and purchases by consumers picked up, a source said.

New car registrations edged up by between 1 percent and 2 percent in April, the person, who is familiar with Germany's car data, told Reuters on Friday. That compares with a drop of 17 percent in March.

Over the first four months of the year, German new car sales are likely down by a high single-digit percentage, the source said. Official data is due later on Friday. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Martin Zwiebelberg and Christoph Steitz)