FRANKFURT May 3 Germany's new car market
returned to modest growth in April as the month had one business
day more than the year-earlier period and purchases by consumers
picked up, a source said.
New car registrations edged up by between 1 percent and 2
percent in April, the person, who is familiar with Germany's car
data, told Reuters on Friday. That compares with a drop of 17
percent in March.
Over the first four months of the year, German new car sales
are likely down by a high single-digit percentage, the source
said. Official data is due later on Friday.
