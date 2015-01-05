FRANKFURT Jan 5 Car deliveries in Germany rose 7 percent in December, returning Europe's largest auto market back to positive annual growth after two years of shrinking sales, the VDA industry association said on Monday.

Passenger-car sales rose to 229,700 autos in December and climbed to 3.04 million for the full year, Berlin-based VDA said, confirming an earlier Reuters story.

By comparison, German car sales fell 4.2 percent in 2013 to 2.95 million vehicles after shrinking 2.9 percent in 2012, according to VDA data. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)