* German passenger car registrations up 3 pct in 2014
* Rising registrations mirror trend in Italy, Spain, France
* Germany demand remains below 2012 levels
FRANKFURT, Jan 5 Car deliveries in Germany rose
7 percent in December against the same month a year before,
returning Europe's largest auto market to annual growth after
two years of shrinking sales, the VDA industry association said
on Monday.
Overall car registrations rose to 229,700 autos in December
and climbed 3 percent in 2014 as a whole to 3.04 million, the
Berlin-based VDA said, confirming what industry sources had
earlier told Reuters.
Recovering demand in Germany, whose auto market is dominated
by homegrown marques Volkswagen, BMW and
Mercedes, mirrors a similar trend in Spain and Italy,
where annual sales rose 18.4 percent and 4.2 percent,
respectively, industry data showed.
By contrast, annual registrations in France rose only 0.3
percent, after slumping 6.8 percent in December, the CCFA auto
industry association said.
The German market however remains weak compared with
previous years.
"The number of cars sold ... still lags the 2012 sales by
around 45,000," Peter Fuss, analyst at accountants EY, said in a
statement.
Commercial and fleet registrations boosted sales, while
private purchases dropped to 1.02 million cars, the lowest level
since 2000, Fuss said.
German car sales had fallen 4.2 percent in 2013 to 2.95
million vehicles, after shrinking 2.9 percent to 3.08 million
deliveries in 2012, according to VDA data.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz and
David Holmes)