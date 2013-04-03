BERLIN, April 3 German new car sales plunged
about 17 percent in March to 281,000 vehicles, the VDIK auto
industry association for import brands said on Wednesday.
First-quarter sales of new vehicles in Europe's biggest auto
market declined over 12 percent to about 673,000 cars, the VDIK
said in a statement, adding that the March decline reflected a
smaller number of working days compared with year-ago levels.
Additional working days in April could contribute to a
"better result," the VDIK said, but added that 2013 would still
be a year with "many challenges" for the car industry.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer)