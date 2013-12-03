BRIEF-Gaumont to sell Les Cinemas Gaumont Pathe stake, launch buyback offer
* Said on Tuesday it proposes a dividend of 1 euro per share which will be paid after July 25
FRANKFURT Dec 3 New car sales in Germany fell by 2 percent in November and a similar decline is expected this month, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The decline in November was due to the fact that last month had fewer trading days than the year-earlier period, the industry source said.
Adjusted for the number of trading days, car sales would have increased slightly year-on-year, the person added. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Said on Tuesday it proposes a dividend of 1 euro per share which will be paid after July 25
* Says the company is in deal to fully acquire 100 percent stake in fisheries firm Honda Suisan Co Ltd
* Orkla, Thon Holding as and Oestfold Energi have signed an agreement with the investment company Jotunfjell partners on the sale of Rygge Sivile Lufthavn as