FRANKFURT Oct 2 German car production jumped 14
percent to 515,200 vehicles in September, driven by strong
demand from Asia and abroad, the country's auto industry
association VDA said on Wednesday.
"Our companies are currently profiting from their presence
in (foreign) growth centres and the apparent stabilisation in
the west European market," said VDA President Matthias Wissmann
in a statement.
The strong growth in production, driven by a 15 percent
increase in exports to 389,000 cars, meant that output in the
first three quarters of 2013 returned to the 4.1 million vehicle
level from the year-ago period.
Automobile production is a major contributor to industrial
production, a key driver of the export-reliant German economy,
and helps secure hundreds of thousands of domestic jobs.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)