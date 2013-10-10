BERLIN Oct 10 The head of Germany's Roman
Catholic Church said on Thursday he would discuss with Pope
Francis a scandal over a bishop who has been criticised for
splashing out on a luxury residence and accused of lying under
oath about a first-class flight.
Archbishop Robert Zollitsch, head of the German Bishops'
Conference, said he took the situation in the Diocese of Limburg
very seriously. His decision to take the matter to the pope may
raise pressure on the bishop of Limburg to stand down.
Francis' response to the case is being closely watched,
because it may show how far he will go to promote frugality and
simplicity in a church plagued for decades by sexual abuse
scandals and questions about opaque financial transactions at
the Vatican bank.
State prosecutors said they wanted Franz-Peter Tebartz-van
Elst, bishop of Limburg which is near Frankfurt, fined for
making false affidavits about a first-class flight to India.
"I am sure that the Bishop is dealing with this thoroughly
and with the necessary self-criticism. Next week, I will speak
to the Holy Father in Rome about it," said Zollitsch.
Prosecutors have been investigating whether the bishop lied
under oath when he denied a report in Der Spiegel news magazine
that he flew first-class to India to visit poverty projects.
Tebartz-van Elst said he flew business class but Der Spiegel
has made public a mobile phone video recording of a conversation
which triggered action by prosecutors in Hamburg, where the
weekly is based.
Revelations this week that the bishop let costs for his new
residence run to 31 million euros, over six times the original
estimate, triggered calls for his resignation.
Newspapers have splashed pictures of the 53-year-old "luxury
bishop" on their front pages and the Vatican sent an envoy last
month to investigate protests in the diocese, marking the Pope's
determination that bishops should be closer to congregations.
Zollitsch, who is trying to improve the image of the German
Church after it was hit by a sex scandal about three years ago,
said the move by the prosecutors was of great concern. He has
set up a commission to audit the bishop's finances.
After the Vatican monitor's visit last month, Tebartz-van
Elst apologised for "any carelessness or misjudgement".
But he defended himself in the German press on Thursday.
"The number is shocking, I understand that. But behind it
there are 10 individual construction projects," he told Bild
newspaper. "We have built a diocese centre in a sustainable way
so that it will be available to future generations."
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Stephen Brown and
Mike Collett-White)