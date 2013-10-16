* Several bishops post values for private endowments they
control
* Limburg "luxury bishop" scandal boosts pressure for
transparency
* Critic says reserve amounts still vastly underestimate
wealth
By Tom Heneghan, Religion Editor
PARIS, Oct 16 German Catholic bishops are
scrapping centuries of secrecy and reporting the value of their
private endowments as a scandal caused by a free-spending
prelate puts pressure on them for more financial transparency.
Limburg Bishop Franz-Peter Tebartz-van Elst - dubbed "the
luxury bishop" - has shocked the Church by admitting six-fold
cost overruns on construction of his luxurious new residence,
which is now priced at 31 million euros, most of which will be
paid from his ample reserves.
His lavish spending clashes with the humble style of Pope
Francis, who urges bishops to turn away from wealth and pomp and
get closer to the faithful. Francis has also promised to clean
up the murky finances of the Vatican's own bank.
The Limburg scandal has also prompted worried German
Catholics to ask what their dioceses were doing.
"We take these concerns very seriously," Bishop Karl-Heinz
Wiesemann of Speyer said in a communique revealing his 46.5
million euro reserve.
German dioceses have secret reserves called the "bishop's
chair" known only to the bishop and a few advisors. Run as a
diocesan nest egg and source of funds for special projects, they
are not taxed and not listed in the annual balance sheets.
In some older dioceses, "bishop's chair" reserves include
age-old property holdings, donations from former princely rulers
and funds from German states over the past two centuries. Their
make-up and value vary widely from diocese to diocese.
RICHES AND MORE RICHES?
Cologne, the largest and reportedly richest diocese in
Europe, announced on Tuesday "in connection with the current
discussion about Church finances" that its archbishop had
reserves amounting to 166.2 million euros in 2012.
It said the 9.6 million euro earnings from its investments
were, as in previous years, added to the diocesan budget of 939
milllion euros in 2012, three-quarters of which was financed by
the "church tax" levied on churchgoers.
A critic of church financial secrecy, Berlin political
scientist and journalist Carsten Frerk, said Cologne's total
should be about 1.1 billion euros because its large real estate
investments were listed at only nominal values.
"They don't pay tax so they don't update their assessments,"
he told Reuters. "It's not in their interest to publish these
amounts because then they wouldn't get as many donations."
Dioceses also had holdings in other accounts and some even
have their own private banks, somewhat similar to the Vatican's
bank, so their full wealth is hard to calculate, he added.
Cologne diocesan officials were not immediately available
for comment. Cathedral Provost Rev Norbert Feldhoff told the
diocesan radio station it would be hard to explain some aspects
of Church finances if all details are published.
"There are big sums and there are problems," he told
Domradio. "We can explain it all to experts, but it could be
difficult for the average housewife in Cologne to understand."
TIGHT-LIPPED
At least six of the country's other 26 dioceses also opened
their books, several showing much smaller "bishop's chair"
reserves but some revealing quite large amounts.
The small diocese of Trier, Germany's oldest, had a reserve
of 84 million euros and said part of its earnings went to pay
damages to victims of the clerical sexual abuse scandals that
rocked the German Church in recent years.
Limburg, where Tebartz-van Elst's lavish spending has led to
loud calls from priests and parishioners for his resignation,
has not posted its reserves. Media reports have estimated the
sum at about 100 million euros.
German dioceses have traditionally been tight-lipped about
their "bishop's chair" reserves. In 2010, 25 of the 27 dioceses
refused to discuss them when asked by Der Spiegel magazine.
Last week, four of the five dioceses in North
Rhine-Westphalia - including Cologne - declined to give any
information to the local West German Radio station. By Tuesday,
only Paderborn diocese had still not published its details.
Germany's church tax, collected by the state and handed over
to the churches, raised 5.2 billion euros for the Catholics and
4.6 billion euros for Protestants in 2012, making them major
economic actors at home and abroad.
(Reporting By Tom Heneghan; Editing by Angus MacSwan)