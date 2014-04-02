Prince estate seeks to stop release of new music
Plans to release new music by Prince on Friday's one-year anniversary of the singer's death have been hit with a lawsuit claiming the works were stolen by his former sound engineer.
BERLIN A landlord demanding rent arrears threatened tenants and German police with a whirring chainsaw, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.
The frightened tenants called police to the scene, and the 45-year-old man eventually dropped the chainsaw when the officers showed their guns.
The spokesman said the landlord was apparently trying to collect 13,000 euros in rent on a flat in the southern town of Burgau. He was charged with threatening bodily harm.
(Reporting by Monica Raymunt; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
LONDON Singer-songwriter Natalie Imbruglia kicks off her "Acoustic Tour" this week, performing 26 dates across Europe.