FRANKFURT, Sept 4 German chemicals trade group
VCI on Wednesday said it expected sales growth at the nation's
chemicals businesses to slow to 1 percent this year, as cheaper
material costs translate into lower prices.
The group, which represents Germany's third-largest
industrial sector, in July already cut its sales growth outlook
for the year to 1.5 percent from 2 percent, citing stagnating
prices.
VCI now expects member businesses to charge 0.5 percent
lower prices in 2013 than a year earlier. Previously it had seen
unchanged prices.
It confirmed its outlook for production volumes to grow 1.5
percent this year.
