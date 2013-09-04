FRANKFURT, Sept 4 German chemicals trade group VCI on Wednesday said it expected sales growth at the nation's chemicals businesses to slow to 1 percent this year, as cheaper material costs translate into lower prices.

The group, which represents Germany's third-largest industrial sector, in July already cut its sales growth outlook for the year to 1.5 percent from 2 percent, citing stagnating prices.

VCI now expects member businesses to charge 0.5 percent lower prices in 2013 than a year earlier. Previously it had seen unchanged prices.

It confirmed its outlook for production volumes to grow 1.5 percent this year. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)