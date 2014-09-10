Sept 10 A massive blast hit a northern Germany chemical plant on Tuesday, the AFP reported citing a spokesman for the fire service.

The news service reported an explosion, which was heard many kilometers away, and several buildings of the factory were on fire.

No details of casualties were reported as of now, the report said. (bit.ly/1wfs9C6) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)