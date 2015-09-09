FRANKFURT, Sept 9 German chemicals trade group
VCI on Wednesday lifted its 2015 forecast for industry revenue
growth to 1 percent, helped by a higher dollar boosting the
value of overseas sales and by strong pharmaceuticals sales.
VCI had previously expected industry sales at Germany-based
chemicals and pharmaceuticals businesses to rise 0.5 percent
this year.
The lobby group sees this year's domestic product prices 2.5
percent below 2014 levels, more than the 2 percent decline
previously predicted, as lower prices for oil and petrochemical
raw materials are getting passed along to customers.
It still sees 2015 output volumes 1.5 percent higher than
last year.
VCI, which represents Germany's third-largest industrial
sector, said revenues in the second quarter were up 2.3 percent,
on 3.4 percent higher output volumes and 2.6 percent lower
prices.
The largest German chemical companies are BASF,
Evonik and Bayer's Covestro.
Major foreign producers such as Dow Chemical and
LyondellBasell also operate sites in Germany, which is
Europe's largest chemical-producing nation.
($1 = 0.9133 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)