FRANKFURT Nov 2 German chemicals trade group
VCI on Wednesday cut its forecast for industry revenue in 2016
for the fourth time, citing lower product prices as a result of
cheaper raw materials and seeing little evidence of any economic
upswing.
VCI, which represents Germany's third-largest industrial
sector with more than 440,000 employees, said it expected
revenues to decline 3 percent in 2016, down from a previous
forecast in September of minus 1.5 percent.
The lobby group still expects output volumes to increase 0.5
percent this year.
Germany-based chemical and pharmaceutical businesses saw
third-quarter aggregate sales drop 2.5 percent from a year
earlier, with output volumes slipping 0.5 percent and domestic
chemical prices declining 2.7 percent year-on-year, the group
said.
