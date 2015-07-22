FRANKFURT, July 22 German chemicals trade group VCI on Wednesday lifted its 2015 forecast for industry revenue growth to 0.5 percent, helped by a strong dollar boosting the value of overseas sales.

VCI had previously expected industry sales at Germany-based chemicals and pharmaceuticals businesses to decline 0.5 percent this year.

"All in all, we expect a moderate upward trend for the sector in the next six months," said VCI President Marijn Dekkers, who is also chief executive of Bayer.

The lobby group still expects product prices to fall by 2.0 percent and output volumes to rise 1.5 percent in 2015.

VCI, which represents Germany's third-largest industrial sector, said revenues in the first half were up 0.5 percent from a year earlier at 96.5 billion euros ($105.7 billion), on 1 percent higher output volumes and 3 percent lower prices.

The largest German chemical companies are BASF, Evonik and Bayer's plastics business, which is to be renamed Covestro.

Major foreign producers such as Dow Chemical and LyondellBasell also operate sites in Germany, which is Europe's largest chemical-producing nation. ($1 = 0.9133 euros) (Reporting by Patricia Weiss; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)