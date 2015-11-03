FRANKFURT Nov 3 German chemicals trade group
VCI said it expected 2015 industry revenue to stagnate, where it
had previously seen a 1 percent gain, after weak demand in
Europe dragged third-quarter sales lower.
The group's members - Germany-based chemical and
pharmaceutical businesses - are also worried about recessions in
Russia and Brazil and by the "surprisingly pronounced
cooling-down of the Chinese business cycle," VCI said in a
statement on Tuesday.
The lobby group still sees this year's domestic product
prices 2.5 percent below 2014 levels, as lower costs for oil and
petrochemical raw materials are getting passed along to
customers.
It also confirmed its previous forecast for 2015 output
volumes to rise 1.5 percent.
VCI, which represents Germany's third-largest industrial
sector, said revenues in the third quarter were down 1.5
percent, on 1.1 percent higher output volumes and 2.1 percent
lower prices.
