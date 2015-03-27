* Deal for 550,000 chemical workers
* Chemical workers deal below pay rise for engineering
workers
* Chemical industry cut growth outlook in Feb
(Adds financial details, industry background)
STUTTGART, Germany, March 27 Germany's chemical
employers association BAVC has agreed on a 2.8 percent pay rise
with trade union IG BCE, below a February pay deal agreed for
engineering workers, as demand in the chemical sector weakens.
"We have secured significant wage increase in a difficult
overall situation," union head Michael Vassiliadis said in a
statement on Friday.
The pay deal for 550,000 workers comes after German
chemicals trade group VCI last month cut its forecast for 2015
industry revenue to a 0.5 percent contraction, as lower oil
prices lead to product mark-downs and weak growth persists in
Germany and much of the rest of Europe.
The chemicals agreement comes into effect with a one-month
delay and has a 17-month duration, according to the union.
The largest German chemical companies are BASF,
Evonik and Bayer. Major foreign producers
such as Dow Chemical and LyondellBasell also
operate sites in Germany, which is Europe's largest chemical
producing nation.
Engineering, metal and electrical sector workers represented
by the IG Metall union secured a collective pay deal in
February, getting a 3.4 percent, far above Germany's inflation
rate which stood at 0.9 percent in 2014.
(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Ludwig Burger;
Editing by David Holmes)